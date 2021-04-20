LATEST

MS Dhoni made this big statement regarding his fitness – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

Sports activities Desk l inform you that CSK workforce was profitable in defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 45 runs within the twelfth match of the 14th season of IPL. Mates Chennai have scored 4 factors with higher internet run charge and are second within the factors desk. Rajasthan suffered their second defeat in 3 matches and is ranked quantity six. Let me inform you that this match was particular for CSK captain MS Dhoni. Mates, Dhoni had landed within the two hundredth match for CSK as captain. 39-year-old Dhoni, who retired from worldwide cricket final 12 months, admitted that growing old and staying match are the 2 most troublesome issues.

Dhoni mentioned, ‘When you find yourself taking part in, you don’t want anybody to name you unfit. I’ve to match younger gamers, they run so much, however it’s all the time difficult, let me inform you that MS Dhoni mentioned that whereas batting he felt that he had scored much less runs, however the ball was spinning. He mentioned after the match, ‘The moist ball was additionally spinning. I had no drawback taking part in Jose’s reverse sweep. Mates, if the moist ball was turning, then it was extra doubtless that the dry ball would additionally spin. Moin is sweet to be within the workforce, he was spinning the ball properly.

Mates inform you that chasing the goal of 189 runs of Chennai, the Royals workforce apart from Moeen Ali (3 wickets for 7) and Jadeja (2 wickets for 28 runs), apart from Sam Kuren (2 wickets for twenty-four runs) In entrance of fine bowling, he might solely rating 143 runs for 9 wickets. For the Royals, opener Jose Butler scored the best 49 runs.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
34
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
33
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
30
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top