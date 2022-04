ms dhoni out video: MS Dhoni: Marco Jansen ne MS Dhoni ko 3 run ke score par kiya out; MS Dhoni News: Marco Jenson was once a problem for Virat Kohli, now Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s innings was bundled out for 3 runs

Mumbai: Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen proved to be the biggest problem for the Indian team on the South Africa tour. He troubled all the Indian batsmen including Virat Kohli and got Kohli out many times. Now the same bowler played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).