MS Dhoni Quits as CSK Captain, Hands Over Responsibility to Ravindra Jadeja

Legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has decided to hand over the command of the team to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The franchise took to social media on Thursday and issued an official statement to announce the change in leadership.

“Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will be only the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.”

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kashi…