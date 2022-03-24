MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain ahead of start of IPL 2022, Ravindra Jadeja to lead | Cricket

Taking a big step just two days before IPL 2022, MS Dhoni has stepped down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings and handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja. The left-handed all-rounder will lead defending champions CSK in their opening session against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

“MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and has picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012. Dhoni has been a part of Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond. Will continue to represent.” CSK said in an official statement.

Dhoni…