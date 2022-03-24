LATEST

MS Dhoni steps down: Top five knocks from former CSK captain that have enthralled fans | Cricket

MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy command to Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday as he unveils the magic of his scintillating leadership with the four-time champions. The talismanic cricketer, who has led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the IPL’s inception in 2008, will continue to represent the franchise, but his shrewd captaincy and lack of intuitive decision-making will be felt by the cricketing fraternity as a whole.

Dhoni captained 204 matches in the IPL, winning 121, losing 82 and with a win percentage of 59.60 in one game to no result. The only player to make it to nine IPL finals,…

