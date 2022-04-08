MS Dhoni told me that my glovework, leg movements are very good: Jitesh Sharma

Punjab Kings (PBKS) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma opened up about an unforgettable moment from his debut game. He made his debut against the Chennai Super Kings in the 11th match of the IPL 2022. The 28-year-old Vidarbha player helped dismiss MS Dhoni in the game and caught everyone’s attention with his confident appeal.

When he caught MS Dhoni behind the stumps, he appealed for a wicket immediately. While there was no reaction from anyone on the ground, and the umpire remained unconvinced, he was very sure of hearing a sound and convinced skipper Mayank Agarwal to go for a review. The review showed a spike when the ball passed the bat and was successfully upheld.

“I…