‘MS Dhoni was impressed with my leg movements,’ says Punjab Kings young wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma

The 28-year-old cricketer – who plays for Vidarbha in the domestic circuit – left everyone impressed with his appeal of caught behind against legendary MS Dhoni. While the on-field umpire turned down his appeal of catch, the wicketkeeper convinced captain Mayank Agarwal to go upstairs and review it.

The ultra edge showed the spike and confirmed there was a faint edge from the former CSK captain’s bat and Jitesh heard it correctly.

“I heard a wooden sound in the last game and I asked the captain to take the DRS because I was confident,” Jitesh Sharma told Star Sports ahead of his team’s game against Gujarat Titans.

Sharma further added that he personally had a chat with Dhoni, who redefined the art of wicketkeeping in his own style, and received appreciation from the former India…