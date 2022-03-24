MS Dhoni will continue to play for CSK beyond 2022 season, says CEO Kasi Viswanathan

“No, I don’t think (this is going to be his last season). He will move on,” said CEO Viswanathan.

Viswanathan confirmed that Dhoni will not pick the game for this stint and will be a guiding force for the team.

Earlier, a CSK statement said: “MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and has picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will be only the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.

Dhoni resigns from the post of CSK