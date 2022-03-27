MS Dhoni’s first IPL fifty in three years sends Twitter into a frenzy | Cricket News

Well played by @msdhoni. He started slowly but…

New Delhi: Playing his first match in IPL without wearing a captain’s armband, Chennai Super Kings batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni pulled his team out of a precarious position with an unbeaten 50 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of IPL 2022.Dhoni added 70 runs for the sixth wicket with new captain Ravindra Jadeja to take CSK to a respectable total of 131/5. After scoring 2 runs in 10 balls at one time, Dhoni scored 50 runs in 38 runs with the help of seven fours.This was Dhoni’s 24th in IPL and his first since his unbeaten 84 off 48 balls vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 21, 2019. Dhoni’s first IPL fifty in almost three years left a frenzy on Twitter as fans started praising him.