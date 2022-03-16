ENTERTAINMENT

Ms Marvel Trailer: Iman Vellani becomes Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, ‘Kamala Khan’ impresses fans

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Trailer of ‘Miss Marvel’ released
  • Kamala Khan aka Iman Villani turns superhero
  • Marvel launches first Muslim superhero

The project of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ‘Miss Marvel’ is quite popular among fans. Recently the trailer of this film has been released. Fans are keeping a lot of expectations from this series. On Tuesday, Disney Plus Hotstar series released its trailer. The film is based on the story of Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager. His dream is to be like Captain Marvel. Iman Velani is playing the role of Kamala Khan.

It can be seen in the trailer that Kamala is seen managing her high school life as a teenager and the superpowers she got as a superhero. To make the trailer more interesting, the makers have given the song of Weekends Blinding Lights in the background. Fans are liking this trailer very much and they are putting a lot of expectations from this web series.

fans are commenting
Fans are constantly commenting after watching the trailer of ‘Miss Marvel’. One fan wrote, “That last shot, when Kamala is standing near the streetlight post, looks perfect. Hope Kamala’s outfits impress us all like Captain Marvel cosplay did. We are very excited to see our own vision. Iman Velani is looking very good.”

Another fan wrote, “I am very excited to see this show. It is going to be awesome. Marvel will surprise all of us like this, didn’t think it. Looks good. Can’t wait for this one from me.” for the series.” Asian and American actors are going to be seen in this web series. It includes Mohan Kapoor, Nimra Boocha, Aramis Knight, Sagar Sheikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmin Fletcher, Azhar Usman and Traveena Springer. It will be released on the OTT platform on June 8.

