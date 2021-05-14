LATEST

MSCI China Enters Bear Market After Tech Selloff; Alibaba Slumps – Yahoo Finance

(Bloomberg) — China’s most widely-followed stock benchmark tumbled into a bear market after a selloff in some of the nation’s biggest technology firms.

The MSCI China Index slid 3% Thursday, extending losses from its mid February high to more than 20%. This is the second time the gauge has fallen into a bear market in a little over a year. Last March, major equity benchmarks slumped following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meituan Shares Drop for 10th Session on Consumer Group Criticism

Stock benchmarks in Hong Kong and on the mainland are among the world’s worst performers since February as Beijing cracks down on heavyweight tech firms over monopolistic practices, further worsening investor sentiment already soured by concerns of liquidity tightening in China.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised if we were to see an ongoing 10% correction in the MSCI China over the next quarter or so,” John Woods, Asia Pacific chief investment officer at Credit Suisse Group AG, told Bloomberg TV on May 12, citing increased regulatory intervention as a top concern. “This is weighing on the extremely important tech sector.”

Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan have accounted for more than 40% of the index’s decline since the February high, Bloomberg data show. Alibaba tumbled to the lowest in almost a year in New York, after reporting its first quarterly loss since 2012 on Thursday. Investors were disappointed about its results and concerned that its spending outlook could pressure margins.

Read: Alibaba Hits Lowest Since June on Spending Plans: Street Wrap

A Hong Kong gauge tracking Chinese technology stocks has lost more than 30% since a February high. Beijing had pledged to curb the “reckless” push of technology firms into finance and crack down on monopolies online. It has forced Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. to revamp its businesses and fined giants including Tencent and Meituan for violating anti-trust regulations. This week, Meituan slumped after its CEO posted a poem seen as critical of Beijing.

(Updates details in the fifth and sixth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

86
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
62
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
49
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
29
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top