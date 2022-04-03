MSU’s Muslim Students Union organizes a workshop on Ramzan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is celebrated by Muslims as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection. This year, Ramadan begins at sunset on April 2, 2022 and will last for 29 or 30 days, depending on where the new moon is visible. The end of Ramadan is celebrated on the holiday of “the end of al-Fitr”, which begins at sunset on May 1, give or take a day.

It is a widely celebrated month for the participating students, staff and teachers. To better help students prepare, MSU’s Muslim Students Union and Spartan Shifa decided to come together to host a workshop.

“This is the first time we have organized Ramzan on campus since COVID…