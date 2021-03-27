MT drops series opener against Georgia Tech – Middle Tennessee State University Athletics

LATEST

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An early deficit put Center Tennessee behind the eight ball on Friday afternoon, as Georgia Tech (10-18) took an early lead and stretched it within the late innings to get the sequence opening win over the Blue Raiders (13-12).

MIDDLE TENNESSEE 1, GEORGIA TECH 10
» Friday’s assembly marked the primary recreation within the first ever house weekend sequence in opposition to a Energy 5 program in MT softball historical past.
» Georgia Tech got here out firing within the first inning, as the primary 4 Yellow Jackets to step contained in the batter’s field got here round to attain.
» Georgia Tech scored its first run on a bloop single to left subject and its second on a sacrifice bunt. Runs three and 4 had been on one other single to left.
» MT answered and bought a run again within the backside half of the primary, as Summer time Burgess led off with an infield single and got here round to attain on a single up the center by Mia Marinakis.
» Each groups went scoreless within the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.
» The Yellow Jackets added three runs on a pair of homers within the high of the sixth to make it 7-1.
» After MT went scoreless in its half of the sixth, Georgia Tech added three extra insurance coverage runs within the seventh to make sure a 10-1 win within the sequence opener.
» Kelci Hill’s 2-for-3 efficiency, together with a double within the third inning, offers her a team-leading six multi-hit video games this season.
» Final week’s Convention USA and TSWA Pitcher of the Week Corrina Dodd began for MT and went 5.1 innings. Gretchen Mead got here out of the bullpen for one inning, and Kailey Ahlstrom was the final MT pitcher within the circle, going through two batters within the seventh and getting them each out.

