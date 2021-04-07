MTA vs KHM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Team Lineups Points Results EuroLeague 2021

The team Maccabi Tel-Aviv from the on-going EuroLeague 2021 is all set to join a face-off against their opponent on Tuesday. Their rival team for this combat will be BC Khimki Moscow and their face-off is going to begin at 08:15 PM IST. In their previous match of the tournament, both MTA and KHM have faced defeat against their rival team.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs BC Khimki Moscow Preview

As of now, the team Maccabi Tel Aviv is currently placed at the 14th spot in the point table while the team BC Khimki Moscow is at the 18th spot which is also the last position in the league standings. Talking about the last match of the team MTA, they have played against Lyon-Villeurbanne and have faced defeat by 67-74 scores. Earlier this, the team has lost against Crvena zvezda mts and have faced defeat by 76-64 scores. On the other side, the team BC Khimki Moscow has lost their previous match in which they played against CSKA Moscow and lost by 97-72 scores. Earlier to this, the team has gained victory over their opponent Lyon-Villeurbanne by 87-85 scores.

MTA vs KHM Team Squads

Maccabi Tel-Aviv Squads

John DiBartolomeo, Scott Wilbekin, Angelo Caloiaro, Sandy Cohen, Othello Hunter, Ante Zizic, Tyler Dorsey, Elijah Bryant, Max Heidegger, Oz Blayzer, Yovel Zoosman, Eidan Alber, Christopher James Jones JR, Omri Casspi, Yonatan Atias, TJ Cline, Dori Sahar, Dragan Bender

BC Khimki Moscow Squads

Sergey Monia, Alexey Shved, Sergey Karasev, Jonas Jerebko, Anton Ponkrashov, Sergey Klyuev, Janis Timma, Stefan Jovic, Andrei Desyatnikov, Jordan Mickey, Devin Booker, Dairis Bertans, Errick McCollum, Evgeny Voronov, Greg Monroe, Maxim Vialtsese , Vladislav Odinokov, Evgeny Valiev, Ivan Evstigneev, Vladislav Sharapov, Dmitri Kadoshnikov, Viacheslav Zaitcev, Daniil Kasatkin

Winner Prediction

In the point table, the team Maccabi Tel Aviv is at the 14th spot after gaining victories in only 11 matches out of their last played 32 games. The team Khimki Moscow has also played 32 matches in total in which they have gained success in only 3 matches and that’s why the team is at the last position in the point table. In their previously played five matches against each other, the team MTA has gained three victories while Khimki Moscow has only one win in their hand and one match was draw between these two teams. MTA current form is LLWWW whereas the recent form of KHM is LWWLW. If we compare both the teams based on their on-going stats, the team MTA has the upper hand and more winning possibilities as well.