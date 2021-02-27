Full details about the MTV Roadies audition [Revolution-X9] 2021, date and place, apply online @ mtvindia.com
This most awaited event is set for the MTV Roadies audition [Revolution-X19] 2021. It is the most well-known youth-based reality show. It has brought joy to the faces of the optimists who are eagerly awaiting the show. As per the latest announcement, MTV Roadies season 19 2021 auditions will be held in various cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Hyderabad, etc. It is also reported that Prince Narula will be the judge of MTV Roadies season 19. .
Candidates wishing to participate in the audition can apply online on the mtvindia.com official portal.
MTV Roadies Audition [Revolution-X9] 2021
This article explains the online process for explaining MTV Roadies auditions [Revolution-X9] 2021, apply online, date, selection process, eligibility criteria and apply online on the official portal.
MTV Roadies 2021 season 19 eligibility criteria
We see that the eligibility criteria applicants must pass to apply for MTV Roadies 2021 season 19.
- Applicants should be mostly permanent residents of India.
- Participants must be over 18 years of age.
- Candidates should register themselves on the Voot app.
- To be eligible for MTV Roadies Season 19, applicants must have all the necessary permissions, such as visas, permits, statutory registrations, etc.
MTV Roadies Audition Season 19 Date and Venue Details
According to information sources, the MTV Roadies auditions for season 19 have already been started, and interested contestants can find out the venue details of the auditions below.
- Delhi
- Chandigarh
- Mumbai
- Pune
- Indore
- Jaipur
- Lucknow
- Hyderabad
How to apply for MTV Roadies Audition Season 19 @ mtvindia.com
Check out our step by step guide to apply online for MTV Roadies Audition season 19 on the official portal.
- Visit the official portal of MTV India.
- This takes the online process to the home page.
- Click on the registration link: MTV Roadies Audition Season 19.
- Applicants should enter personal details, address details, photo uploads, necessary documents etc.
- After entering all the details, applicants should click on the submit button to complete the registration process.
- After completing the registration process, applicants should participate in the selection process until they have selected in MTV Roadies 2021.
Note: In this example, the online application form is not available on the official portal. We will keep you updated as soon as there is an official announcement.
MTV Roadies Audition Selection Criteria [Revolution-X9] 2021
All shortlisted applicants must go through two rounds of the selection process at the audition. Let us look at the selection criteria that candidates should participate in MTV Roadies season 19.
group discussion :
- In the first round, candidates should participate in the selection process.
- Each team consists of 15–20 candidates participating in a group discussion on a particular topic.
- The panel of experts will supervise all the participants.
- All the selected candidates will shortlist for personal interview.
personal interview :
- All the participants clearing the group discussion will have to give a personal interview in the next round.
- It is a face-to-face discussion with an individual or team of experts.
- In addition, applicants must perform various tasks that judges ask candidates to perform.
- Once the personal interview is approved, applicants have a greater chance of being selected in MTV Roadies season 19 2021.
MTV Roadies Audition 19th Edition 2021 FAQ
What is the main theme of the upcoming MTV Roadies season 19?
The theme of the upcoming MTV Roadies season 19 show is Roadies Revolution.
Which two rounds should participants go through to complete the MTV Roadies audition?
Contestants must clear group discussions and personal interviews to clear the season 19 auditions of MTV Roadies.
Who will be the judge of the most awaited MTV Roadies season 19 which will start soon?
According to information sources, the final episode winner, Mr. Prince Narulla will serve as one of the judges in the upcoming MTV Roadies season 19 2021.
What is the next step after the personal interview of MTV Roadies Revolution Season 19?
The next step after the personal interview is the final selection process that judges will decide on MTV Roadies Revolution season 19.