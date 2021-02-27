Full details about the MTV Roadies audition [Revolution-X9] 2021, date and place, apply online @ mtvindia.com

This most awaited event is set for the MTV Roadies audition [Revolution-X19] 2021. It is the most well-known youth-based reality show. It has brought joy to the faces of the optimists who are eagerly awaiting the show. As per the latest announcement, MTV Roadies season 19 2021 auditions will be held in various cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Hyderabad, etc. It is also reported that Prince Narula will be the judge of MTV Roadies season 19. .

Please visit our article: Bigg Boss 15 Audition

Candidates wishing to participate in the audition can apply online on the mtvindia.com official portal.

MTV Roadies Audition [Revolution-X9] 2021

This article explains the online process for explaining MTV Roadies auditions [Revolution-X9] 2021, apply online, date, selection process, eligibility criteria and apply online on the official portal.

MTV Roadies 2021 season 19 eligibility criteria

We see that the eligibility criteria applicants must pass to apply for MTV Roadies 2021 season 19.

Applicants should be mostly permanent residents of India.

Participants must be over 18 years of age.

Candidates should register themselves on the Voot app.

To be eligible for MTV Roadies Season 19, applicants must have all the necessary permissions, such as visas, permits, statutory registrations, etc.

According to information sources, the MTV Roadies auditions for season 19 have already been started, and interested contestants can find out the venue details of the auditions below.

Delhi

Chandigarh

Mumbai

Pune

Indore

Jaipur

Lucknow

Hyderabad

Please visit our article: PUBG New State Pre-Registration

How to apply for MTV Roadies Audition Season 19 @ mtvindia.com

Check out our step by step guide to apply online for MTV Roadies Audition season 19 on the official portal.

Visit the official portal of MTV India.

This takes the online process to the home page.

Click on the registration link: MTV Roadies Audition Season 19.

Please see the MTV Roadies 2020 form

Applicants should enter personal details, address details, photo uploads, necessary documents etc.

After entering all the details, applicants should click on the submit button to complete the registration process.

After completing the registration process, applicants should participate in the selection process until they have selected in MTV Roadies 2021.

Note: In this example, the online application form is not available on the official portal. We will keep you updated as soon as there is an official announcement.

MTV Roadies Audition Selection Criteria [Revolution-X9] 2021

All shortlisted applicants must go through two rounds of the selection process at the audition. Let us look at the selection criteria that candidates should participate in MTV Roadies season 19.

group discussion :

In the first round, candidates should participate in the selection process.

Each team consists of 15–20 candidates participating in a group discussion on a particular topic.

The panel of experts will supervise all the participants.

All the selected candidates will shortlist for personal interview.

personal interview :

All the participants clearing the group discussion will have to give a personal interview in the next round.

It is a face-to-face discussion with an individual or team of experts.

In addition, applicants must perform various tasks that judges ask candidates to perform.

Once the personal interview is approved, applicants have a greater chance of being selected in MTV Roadies season 19 2021.

Please visit our article: co win official website URL

MTV Roadies Official Website

MTV Roadies Audition 19th Edition 2021 FAQ