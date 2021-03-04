ENTERTAINMENT

MTV Roadies Revolution: Episode 20, 4th Vote from Season Result | Who will end next in the Roadies Revolution?

Posted on
Roadies has cult status in the country, is a cult game show, and is increasingly popular among the nation’s youth. Also, the show is always in the news when a new season airs on MTV. The upcoming episodes will also feature twists and turns that will scare away contestants and viewers alike. According to sources, the 20th episode will feature voicing, which will add the drama that is needed for the new season.

Highlights and Updates from Roadies Revolution: September 19 Episode

Even last week’s episode of Roadies Revolution contained a lot of drama that the audience felt during the task. In addition, there were several unsuccessful attempts between both Jayant and Michael, a feeling of disappointment among other contestants.

Kevin is distracted when Sanjay touches him, triggering another play. However, Sanjay gave a very strong reason for his behavior, which was liked by the audience.

Roadies Revolution: Episode 25 immunity update

The most integral part of Roadies is immunity that protects participants from elimination. According to reports, the following participants are safe in the upcoming elimination round.

Out of all the teams, Neha Dhupia’s team benefited immensely. In addition, Captain Prince was extremely irritated by the performance of Habris performed by Aman. Nevertheless, the odds worked in favor of Prince’s team and he won the goal.

  • Super Taran
  • Aman Podda
  • Akash Verma
  • Srishti sudhera
  • Sanjay negi
  • Jayant yadav
  • Michael Ajay
  • Pratibha Singh
  • Hamid Barkazi |
  • Nisha dhaundiyal
  • Abhimanyu Singh Raghav
