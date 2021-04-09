MTV Splitsvilla 13 10th April 2021 Episode: Nikhil Malik and Pallak Yadav First Ideal Match? Double Elimination Twist!

The most beloved youth-based reality dating show “Splitsvilla 13” is back on the weekend to amuse its viewers. The show is highly liked and watched by the youth as the dirty fights of the contestants and the funny and naughty tasks are the main highlight of the show. The sixth episode of this season will promise the audience to give high voltage drama, a lot of twists and turns is going to present on this show. The viewers already watched a dirty fight during the task “Golden Opportunity” and on 10th April 2021, the contestants will be fighting to save themselves from the elimination round.

MTV Splitsvilla 13 New Episode

The first dome session was the dissatisfaction for Bhoomika and Vymoesh as they were not selected as Ideal match. Now in the 6th episode of SS13, another dome session will be there with another ideal test for the next couple. The contestants who won the task “Golden Opportunity” will receive some benefits in an upcoming episode. One couple is going to be a part of Silver Villa as they will be leaving Gold Villa. The viewers will see the dirty and abusive fight between Shivam and Riya and others contestants will enjoy this fight.

MTV Splitsvilla 13 10th April Episode – Nikhil Malik and Pallak Yadav First Ideal Match?

As per the sources, the couple who is entering the silver villa is Vyomesh and Pallak. The disheartening words of Vyomesh will make Bhoomika cry and Pallak tries to comfort Bhoomika with her words. The decision Vyomesh is making on the show is sophomoric and because of his decision, he is facing problems in the show. How he will make his strong come back on the show again is going to be interesting to watch. On the other side, Riya is accusing Shivam of betraying her, Avantika Join Gold Villa Along with Nikhil Malik, Pallak Back In Silver Villas.

MTV Splitsvilla 13 10th April 2021 Double Elimination

Azma Fallah and Shweta Eliminated From MTV Splitsvilla 13 in Today’s Episode.

This weekend four couples will be going to be safe and another girl will be going to be safe from the dumping zone and her name will be selected by the five safe couples. The couples who are safe this week are- Kat along with Kevin, Janvi along with Samarthya, Nikhil along with Pallak, and Riya along with Dhruv. The girls who are going to be safe from the dumping zone are Arushi, Samrudhhi, Nikita, and Bhoomika. The couples who are going to be faced with the oracle for the ideal match test this week are Nikhil and Pallak.

As per the sources again the oracle will not select this couple as an Ideal match and they go back to the silver villa and Riya and Shweta will be evicted from the show. However, the winner of the Wild Villa contestants Devashish and Sakshi Malik will be the wildcard entries of the Splitsvilla season 13. This episode will be the full package of entertainment so do watch this episode of “Splitsvilla Season 13” on the MTV channel at 7:00 PM only on Saturday and stay tuned with us for more such updates.