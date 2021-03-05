MTV Splitsvilla 2021: MTV’s most famous show Splitsvilla successfully entered its 13th season. The show will provide a dating app-like experience, where 10 girls and 15 boys work to stay in the competition with their fellow contestants and find their perfect matches. The latest season of Splitsvilla was hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh. See below for the MTV Splitsvilla 13 show wiki, contestants name, time, winner and more.
MTV Splitsvilla 13 Wiki
|Show name
|MTV Splitsvilla 13
|The host
|Sunny Leone And Rannvijay Singh
|The style
|Reality game show
|created by
|Poorvash Bhatt and Shweta Jangra
|Language: Hindi
|Hindi
|Channel Name
|MTV
|Show time
|7:00 pm
|running time
|40-45 minutes
|Start Date – Start Date – Departure Date
|06 March 2021
MTV Splitsvilla 13 contestants list
The list of contestants for this season is as follows.
Splitsvilla 13 male contestants list,
- Kevin almasifer
- Gary lu
- Vyomesh koul
- Jay Dudhane
- Samarthya Gupta
- Dhruv Malik
- Trevon dias
- Shivam Sharma
- Nikhil malik
Splitsvilla 13 female contestants list,
- Samruddhi Jadhav
- Riya Kishanchandni
- Nikita Bhamidipati
- Pallak Yadav
- Arushi Chib
- Aditi rajput
- Janvi sikaria
- Bhoomika Vashisht
- Azma fallah
- Shweta nair
- Christian
- Avantika Sharma
MTV Splitsvilla winners list too far
|Splitsvilla winner
|weather
|Shrey mittal
|12
|Shruti Sinha and Gaurav Alugh
|1 1
|Aadhar Ali and Naina Singh
|10
|Gurmeet Singh Rehal and Kavya Khurana
|4
|Prince Narula and Anuki Tachoconidz
|.
|Mayank Gandhi and Scarlett Rose
|.
|Paramveer Singh and Mandy Debbarma
|4
|Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Popli
|5
|Dushyant Yadav and Priya Shinde
|4
|Riya Bamniyal and Parag Chadha
|3
|Sakshi Pradhan and Siddharth Bhardwaj
|2
|Vishal Karwal and Shraddha Haribhai
|1
