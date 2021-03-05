ENTERTAINMENT

MTV Splitsvilla 13 show wiki, contestants name, time, winner

MTV Splitsvilla 2021: MTV’s most famous show Splitsvilla successfully entered its 13th season. The show will provide a dating app-like experience, where 10 girls and 15 boys work to stay in the competition with their fellow contestants and find their perfect matches. The latest season of Splitsvilla was hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh. See below for the MTV Splitsvilla 13 show wiki, contestants name, time, winner and more.

Watch all the latest episodes of MTV Splitsvilla 13 (MTV Splitsvilla X3) on VTV.

Check out the latest promos of MTV Splitsvilla 13,

MTV Splitsvilla 13 Wiki

Show name MTV Splitsvilla 13
The host Sunny Leone And Rannvijay Singh
The style Reality game show
created by Poorvash Bhatt and Shweta Jangra
Language: Hindi Hindi
Channel Name MTV
Show time 7:00 pm
running time 40-45 minutes
Start Date – Start Date – Departure Date 06 March 2021

MTV Splitsvilla 13 contestants list

The list of contestants for this season is as follows.

Splitsvilla 13 male contestants list,

  • Kevin almasifer
  • Gary lu
  • Vyomesh koul
  • Jay Dudhane
  • Samarthya Gupta
  • Dhruv Malik
  • Trevon dias
  • Shivam Sharma
  • Nikhil malik

Splitsvilla 13 female contestants list,

  • Samruddhi Jadhav
  • Riya Kishanchandni
  • Nikita Bhamidipati
  • Pallak Yadav
  • Arushi Chib
  • Aditi rajput
  • Janvi sikaria
  • Bhoomika Vashisht
  • Azma fallah
  • Shweta nair
  • Christian
  • Avantika Sharma

MTV Splitsvilla winners list too far

Splitsvilla winner weather
Shrey mittal 12
Shruti Sinha and Gaurav Alugh 1 1
Aadhar Ali and Naina Singh 10
Gurmeet Singh Rehal and Kavya Khurana 4
Prince Narula and Anuki Tachoconidz .
Mayank Gandhi and Scarlett Rose .
Paramveer Singh and Mandy Debbarma 4
Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Popli 5
Dushyant Yadav and Priya Shinde 4
Riya Bamniyal and Parag Chadha 3
Sakshi Pradhan and Siddharth Bhardwaj 2
Vishal Karwal and Shraddha Haribhai 1

Watch Sunny Leone in MTV Splitsvill 13’s latest hot promo video,

Splitsvilla Stay tuned for the latest updates from the show’s finale, runners and winners.

