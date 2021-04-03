MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 3rd April 2021 Episode: Immunity Task & Sapna Malik and Devashish Wildcard Entry!

Saturday is here which means the reality show is returned to entertain its audience to make the weekend more relaxing and fun-loving. Many reality shows are in line up to amuse their audience including Splitsvilla 13. The dating reality show “Splitsvilla 13” is ready to amuse its audience and the show is already covered its four-episode and today is the fifth episode of this season. The show began with the hottest girls and dashing boys and the last episode stimulated fights and a lot of drama within the Villa of the show.

But the shattered connection will create havoc and a lot of drama in the show. So let’s starts with the main highpoints of the show, the winners of the “Silver Connection” Tasks have got the chance to go on romantic dates. The victor of the tasks Vyomesh and Azma Fallah have selected the other contestants for a date but their date is quite boring as compared to the other previous dates. Whereas Shivam selects Jay, Gary, and Shivam for the date. All the boys enjoying the date but only Gary leaves the date in the middle as he already has a connection with Avantika and he does not want her to feel jealous.

MTV Splitsvilla Season 13

On the other side, Vyomesh selects Bhoomika, Nikita, and Arushi for the date and his date venue is on the poolside. All these three girls enjoying the pool party and try to impress Vyomesh but later on, a small fight starts between Arushi and Vyomesh. It will be interesting to watch Arushi and whom she will be pair but this time she drops the excellent occasion to clear her problems with Vyomesh. This date is the golden opportunity for them to build their connection. In another task, Azama will provocation a girl from the Golden Villa and she selects kat Kristian for this, and from the boys’ side, Vyomesh provocation a boy from the Golden Villa and he selects Dhruv for this.

MTV Splitsvilla 13 3 April 2021

Then Dhruv selects Janvi and Riya to perform the task with him and the task begins with an amusing note. In this task, the boys need to push the cards with the help of their bumps whereas the girls sway theirs over the cards. During the task, Kevin and Vyomesh start fighting for the card as both sit on the same card and no one wants to leave the card but in the last Kevin receives the card. Will this task break the friendship of these two boys? Not only boys the girls also start fighting, Kevin takes the part in the fight between Kat and Samrudhhi.

For the next round, Azma dares Dhruv to perform the tasks and the next round is cake eating tasks. The boys receive the birthday wishes whereas the girls eat the cake and this task is won by the team Kat with approx 9 scores while Dhruv team comes second and Vyomesh team third. Let’s talk about the elimination as per the sources, Riya and Shweta will be evicted from the show but most of the chances are on Riya. The above information is based on the assumptions and for the correct information the readers need to wait for the next update of the show but till then they can enjoy the “Spiltsvilla 13” on the MTV TV channel at 7:00 PM.