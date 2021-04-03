ENTERTAINMENT

MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 3rd April 2021 Episode: Immunity Task & Sapna Malik and Devashish Wildcard Entry!

Avatar
By
Posted on
MTV Splitsvilla Season 13

Saturday is here which means the reality show is returned to entertain its audience to make the weekend more relaxing and fun-loving. Many reality shows are in line up to amuse their audience including Splitsvilla 13. The dating reality show “Splitsvilla 13” is ready to amuse its audience and the show is already covered its four-episode and today is the fifth episode of this season. The show began with the hottest girls and dashing boys and the last episode stimulated fights and a lot of drama within the Villa of the show.

MTV Splitsvilla Season 13

But the shattered connection will create havoc and a lot of drama in the show. So let’s starts with the main highpoints of the show, the winners of the “Silver Connection” Tasks have got the chance to go on romantic dates. The victor of the tasks Vyomesh and Azma Fallah have selected the other contestants for a date but their date is quite boring as compared to the other previous dates. Whereas Shivam selects Jay, Gary, and Shivam for the date. All the boys enjoying the date but only Gary leaves the date in the middle as he already has a connection with Avantika and he does not want her to feel jealous.

Contents hide
1 MTV Splitsvilla Season 13
2 MTV Splitsvilla 13 3 April 2021

MTV Splitsvilla Season 13

On the other side, Vyomesh selects Bhoomika, Nikita, and Arushi for the date and his date venue is on the poolside. All these three girls enjoying the pool party and try to impress Vyomesh but later on, a small fight starts between Arushi and Vyomesh. It will be interesting to watch Arushi and whom she will be pair but this time she drops the excellent occasion to clear her problems with Vyomesh. This date is the golden opportunity for them to build their connection. In another task, Azama will provocation a girl from the Golden Villa and she selects kat Kristian for this, and from the boys’ side, Vyomesh provocation a boy from the Golden Villa and he selects Dhruv for this.

MTV Splitsvilla 13 3 April 2021

Then Dhruv selects Janvi and Riya to perform the task with him and the task begins with an amusing note. In this task, the boys need to push the cards with the help of their bumps whereas the girls sway theirs over the cards. During the task, Kevin and Vyomesh start fighting for the card as both sit on the same card and no one wants to leave the card but in the last Kevin receives the card. Will this task break the friendship of these two boys? Not only boys the girls also start fighting, Kevin takes the part in the fight between Kat and Samrudhhi.

For the next round, Azma dares Dhruv to perform the tasks and the next round is cake eating tasks. The boys receive the birthday wishes whereas the girls eat the cake and this task is won by the team Kat with approx 9 scores while Dhruv team comes second and Vyomesh team third. Let’s talk about the elimination as per the sources, Riya and Shweta will be evicted from the show but most of the chances are on Riya. The above information is based on the assumptions and for the correct information the readers need to wait for the next update of the show but till then they can enjoy the “Spiltsvilla 13” on the MTV TV channel at 7:00 PM.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
506
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
486
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
473
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
464
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
464
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
462
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
428
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
425
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
421
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
415
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top