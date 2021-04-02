ENTERTAINMENT

MTV Splitsvilla Season 13/X3 Written Episode 3rd April 2021 Wild Cards Entry Today Task

Avatar
By
Posted on
MTV Splitsvilla 03 April 2021

Today, we are going to talk about one of the most popular and prominent television reality datings show MTV Splitsvilla. The title of the show is MTV Splitsvilla X3 and the new season coming with an unlimited dose of entertainment. Every time, from the beginning of the show, the fans watch every episode with a very genuine interest. The show also contains such a huge separate fan base across the country. MTV Splitsvilla always showing many controversial episodes in which contestants arguing with each other and playing with their spirit to win the title of the show. Here we are providing MTV Splitsvilla X3 Written Update to give you accurate information related to the upcoming episode.

MTV Splitsvilla 03 April 2021

If we talk about the forthcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X3 then many arguments will be taking place in the episode. The promo also shows that the famous couple Arushi Chib and Vyomesh Koul will be upset with each other. The incident happened when Arushi had gone with Vyomesh on a date but she will hurt and leaves the date. Vyomesh had a very great opportunity to date two girls from the villa. At the end of the date, Vyomesh chooses Bhoomika Vasisth and gone with Bhoomika in front of the oracle.

After Vyomesh choose Bhoomika then many contestants shocked after hearing the decision of Vyomesh. Apart from this, the result also did not come in favor of them because they could not become an ideal match. Let us tell you that Arushi and Vyomesh are well-known for their strong bond because no couple had got much strong connection in the thirteen seasons. Apart from this, Vyomesh got an opportunity to go on a date with two ladies when Vyomesh Koul and Azma Fallah win the task titled “Musical Hug Tug”.

Also, during the date, Vyomesh asked Arushi to leave for some time because he wants to spend some more time with Bhoomika. When Arushi got such a shocking statement from Vyomesh then she immediately walked off the date and leave the date. Besides this, another task takes place in the show in which all the male contestants will have to make sure that their performances are entertaining and enjoyable. So, MTV Splitsvilla X3 will be extremely superb and awesome because the tasks and arguments that take place in the show will be outstanding and worth watching. If you want to get all the details related to the reality shows then keep in touch with us and keep your identity up to date.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
492
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
472
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
460
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
450
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
450
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
448
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
423
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
411
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
407
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
404
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top