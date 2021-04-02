MTV Splitsvilla Season 13/X3 Written Episode 3rd April 2021 Wild Cards Entry Today Task

Today, we are going to talk about one of the most popular and prominent television reality datings show MTV Splitsvilla. The title of the show is MTV Splitsvilla X3 and the new season coming with an unlimited dose of entertainment. Every time, from the beginning of the show, the fans watch every episode with a very genuine interest. The show also contains such a huge separate fan base across the country. MTV Splitsvilla always showing many controversial episodes in which contestants arguing with each other and playing with their spirit to win the title of the show. Here we are providing MTV Splitsvilla X3 Written Update to give you accurate information related to the upcoming episode.

If we talk about the forthcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X3 then many arguments will be taking place in the episode. The promo also shows that the famous couple Arushi Chib and Vyomesh Koul will be upset with each other. The incident happened when Arushi had gone with Vyomesh on a date but she will hurt and leaves the date. Vyomesh had a very great opportunity to date two girls from the villa. At the end of the date, Vyomesh chooses Bhoomika Vasisth and gone with Bhoomika in front of the oracle.

After Vyomesh choose Bhoomika then many contestants shocked after hearing the decision of Vyomesh. Apart from this, the result also did not come in favor of them because they could not become an ideal match. Let us tell you that Arushi and Vyomesh are well-known for their strong bond because no couple had got much strong connection in the thirteen seasons. Apart from this, Vyomesh got an opportunity to go on a date with two ladies when Vyomesh Koul and Azma Fallah win the task titled “Musical Hug Tug”.

Also, during the date, Vyomesh asked Arushi to leave for some time because he wants to spend some more time with Bhoomika. When Arushi got such a shocking statement from Vyomesh then she immediately walked off the date and leave the date. Besides this, another task takes place in the show in which all the male contestants will have to make sure that their performances are entertaining and enjoyable. So, MTV Splitsvilla X3 will be extremely superb and awesome because the tasks and arguments that take place in the show will be outstanding and worth watching. If you want to get all the details related to the reality shows then keep in touch with us and keep your identity up to date.