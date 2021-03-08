MTV Splitsvilla X3: Registration Process for the 13th Season of Splitsvilla, Audition Date

MTV Splitsvilla is the most famous dating reality show in the country. It looks like the 13th season of the hit dating show MTV Splitsvilla X3 will return with auditions in a short time. According to sources, the entire Roadies Revolution filming is nearing completion, suggesting that Cruise will return for Splitsvilla. All previous twelve seasons have been a huge success. As of the time of writing, the pre-production of the 13th season is currently in full swing.

Loading...

Like the previous season, Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone are the hosts of the show. The show will feature separate acts for both men and women who will fight to find their rightful place in the competition to find the right partners. It will contain sneaky, jealousy, deception and forever complicated melo drama that will keep the audience entertained for a few months.

Loading...

The show takes place in a remote place in a house called Splitsvilla which is completely far from the real world. Youngsters have always fallen in love with the show as the show’s couples are playing in the upcoming drama. The registration of the show will start very soon.

Loading...

Loading...

General Terms and Conditions to be a part of Splitsvilla

The prospective candidate must be 18 years of age or older.

They should be Indian citizens.

They can request online to participate in the competition.

The introductory video helps you secure a place in Splitsvilla. After that, auditions will have to be done with the selected contestants.

Split villa x 3 registration

First step: You have to go to the official website of Voot or the Google Play Store app.

Loading...

Second step: see the link for registration in Splitsvilla X3.

Loading...

Third step: Enter your personal details next to the telephone number. You will be asked a question that you should answer. Explain the reason why you want to stay in Splitsvilla.

Loading...

Fourth Step: The candidate has to upload a video to register for the game show!