ENTERTAINMENT

Mucormycosis in India: Outdated to Corona, people suffering from ‘mucormycosis’, havoc in Maharashtra and Gujarat

Avatar

The second wave of corona virus has taken a terrible form in the country, while another wave of corona virus is emerging in the second wave. In fact, due to corona, people are vulnerable to mucomycosis. There have been several cases in Gujarat and Delhi where people are suffering from a dangerous disease like mucoramycosis after recovery from Corona.

Fungal infection ‘mucomycosis’ is serious but rare. The disease of mucoramycosis is so severe that a person needs ICU directly. If a person who is cured of corona succumbs to this disease, then due to lack of timely treatment, his life can also be killed.


However, health officials in Maharashtra and Gujarat reported on Saturday that cases of this infection are increasing among patients recovering from Kovid-19, NITI Aayog doctor VK Paul told our colleague Times of India that diabetic patients under normal circumstances Cases of mucoramycosis continue to be found.

Related Items:

Most Popular

65
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
19
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
17
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top