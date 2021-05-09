Mucormycosis in India: Outdated to Corona, people suffering from ‘mucormycosis’, havoc in Maharashtra and Gujarat

The second wave of corona virus has taken a terrible form in the country, while another wave of corona virus is emerging in the second wave. In fact, due to corona, people are vulnerable to mucomycosis. There have been several cases in Gujarat and Delhi where people are suffering from a dangerous disease like mucoramycosis after recovery from Corona.

Fungal infection ‘mucomycosis’ is serious but rare. The disease of mucoramycosis is so severe that a person needs ICU directly. If a person who is cured of corona succumbs to this disease, then due to lack of timely treatment, his life can also be killed.



However, health officials in Maharashtra and Gujarat reported on Saturday that cases of this infection are increasing among patients recovering from Kovid-19, NITI Aayog doctor VK Paul told our colleague Times of India that diabetic patients under normal circumstances Cases of mucoramycosis continue to be found.