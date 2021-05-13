ENTERTAINMENT

Muffin Cup Macroni: Learn Spicy Spicy Cup Macroni Recipe

Avatar

If you want to eat something spicy then today we bring for you cup macaroni which you can easily make at home. In lockdown, you can easily make it using these materials kept at home.


material :
Salted Biscuits – 20
Cheese – 1/2 cup
Milk – 3 tablespoons
Butter – 3 tablespoons
Macroni – 8 teaspoons
Oil – 2 teaspoons
Finely chopped onion, capsicum and cabbage – 5 tsp
Salt – as per taste
Tomato Sauce – 2 Tablespoons

Method :
Boil the macaroni. Heat the oil in the pan and cook the onions and all the vegetables in it for five minutes. Add salt. Cook for two more minutes. Add boiled macaroni, add sauce. Mix well and turn off the gas. Now to make the cup, put the biscuits in a polythene and make a fine powder of the biscuits with the help of a rolling pin. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Pour this biscuit powder into a bowl. Add half a cup of cheese and milk to the bowl. Add milk slowly. Knead the biscuits. Apply butter to the muffin pan. Pour some of the mixture into the muffin cup and spread it well to form a small cup. Make four muffin cups like this and bake them at 350 degrees F for three to four minutes. When its color turns golden from the edge, loosen the muffin cup slightly with the help of a fork, but do not take it out. Now pour the prepared macaroni into the cup. Add grated cheese on top. Pour the macaroni cup back into the oven and bake until the cheese melts. After two to three minutes, take out the macaroni cup from the muffin cup with the help of a spoon.

Related Items:

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
41
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top