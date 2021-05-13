Muffin Cup Macroni: Learn Spicy Spicy Cup Macroni Recipe

If you want to eat something spicy then today we bring for you cup macaroni which you can easily make at home. In lockdown, you can easily make it using these materials kept at home.



material :

Salted Biscuits – 20

Cheese – 1/2 cup

Milk – 3 tablespoons

Butter – 3 tablespoons

Macroni – 8 teaspoons

Oil – 2 teaspoons

Finely chopped onion, capsicum and cabbage – 5 tsp

Salt – as per taste

Tomato Sauce – 2 Tablespoons

Method :

Boil the macaroni. Heat the oil in the pan and cook the onions and all the vegetables in it for five minutes. Add salt. Cook for two more minutes. Add boiled macaroni, add sauce. Mix well and turn off the gas. Now to make the cup, put the biscuits in a polythene and make a fine powder of the biscuits with the help of a rolling pin. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Pour this biscuit powder into a bowl. Add half a cup of cheese and milk to the bowl. Add milk slowly. Knead the biscuits. Apply butter to the muffin pan. Pour some of the mixture into the muffin cup and spread it well to form a small cup. Make four muffin cups like this and bake them at 350 degrees F for three to four minutes. When its color turns golden from the edge, loosen the muffin cup slightly with the help of a fork, but do not take it out. Now pour the prepared macaroni into the cup. Add grated cheese on top. Pour the macaroni cup back into the oven and bake until the cheese melts. After two to three minutes, take out the macaroni cup from the muffin cup with the help of a spoon.