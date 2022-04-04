Muirene O’Connell hosts Ireland AM all week during the holidays

With regular host Muireann O’Connell on vacation, Gren Seoige will be hosting Ireland AM throughout the week.

The former TV3 newsreader has joined Alan Hughes and Tommy Bowe in front of the hit Virgin Media breakfast show in the coming days.

Ireland’s official AM account tweeted Monday morning, “We’ve added a new addition to the AM family for the week as Grain Seoigge joins Alan and Tommy while Muirén is on his vacation.”

“Have a great chat with Alan, Grené and Tommy and have a good morning laugh.”

Over the weekend, Muirin confirmed that she would take a week off as the TV favorite celebrated her holiday with her in-laws over the weekend.

