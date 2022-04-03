Muirene O’Connell Responds to People Asking If She’s Pregnant After Celebrating With In-Laws

Muirene O’Connell Responds to PEOPLE Whether She’s Pregnant After Weekend Celebration With Her In-laws

The Ireland AM presenter was out with her fiancé for the anniversary of his parents.

She posted a snap of her hotel room and explained why she kept “drinking” on her social media.

Explaining on her Instagram, Muiren wrote: “‘Pregnant?’ If you want to know why I drink on gram. #Yon”.

She elaborated on the questions she asked, “Celebrating with the in-laws and they put the hotel in my room… I mean, I guess I’ll have to do it myself.

“(This is possibly to my in-laws. A post was made forgetting the fact and asking, immediately, was I pregnant. Yawning).”

