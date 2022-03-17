Mukesh Ambani becomes first Indian to join 100 billion dollar club- Mukesh Ambani becomes first Indian to join $100 billion club, Adani is also not behind

Another record has been established in the name of Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in Asia and India. He has become the first person from Asia to join the $100 billion club. According to the M3M Hurun Global Rich List 2022 of 2022, Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $103 billion, which makes him the ninth richest person in the world. His wealth has increased by about 24 per cent as compared to last year.

Gautam Adani’s wealth increased the most: According to the M3M Hurun Global Rich List of 2022, India’s second richest person Gautam Adani has seen the highest increase in wealth in the world. Adani’s assets have increased by $49 billion in this financial year. Which is more than the total wealth of the world’s top three rich, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. Adani’s assets have seen a five-fold increase in the post-2020 period. His wealth has increased from $17 billion to $81 billion during the last two years.

Talking about the last 10 years, Mukesh Ambani’s wealth has increased by 400 percent while Adani’s wealth has increased by 1830 percent.

India’s top 5 rich: Among the top five richest people of India, Mukesh Ambani is the first with $ 103 billion and Gautam Adani is second with a net worth of $ 81 billion. Apart from this, technology company HCL founder Shiv Nadar is third with $28 billion, Sirum Institute owner Cyrus Poonawalla is fourth with $26 billion and steel mogul Lakshmi Mittal is fifth with $25 billion.

Number of big bilinears 5%: The world’s 3381 billionaires have been included in the M3M Hurun Global Rich List for 2022. This list includes 215 billionaires from India, while 1137 and 716 billionaires are included from China and America. The number of billionaires in India has grown by 4.9% in the last 5 years.