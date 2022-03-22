Mukesh Ambani bought this company, from today the buying and selling of shares stopped – Mukesh Ambani Reliance industries acquired sintex industries delisting Share Market tuts

Now another company is going to be added to the account of veteran industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Syntex Industries Limited, a company going through the process of insolvency, is soon going to be a part of Reliance Industries. The Committee of Creditors (COC) of Syntex Industries has accepted the offers of RIL and ACRE. Along with this, the process of delisting of Syntex Industries from the stock market also started and from today the buying and selling of its stock has stopped.

This condition is in the offer of RIL and ACRE

Actually, there is a condition in the offer made by RIL and ACRE that the share capital of Syntex Industries will be zero. After this Syntex will be delisted from both the major stock exchanges BSE and NSE. Syntex Industries itself informed the stock exchanges about this. However, some investors are unaware of this and are still buying Syntex shares.

Reliance had bid for this much

Reliance Industries in association with Asstes Care & Reconstruction Enterprise (ACRE) offered a resolution plan of Rs 2,863 crore. The plan also includes a proposal to give 10 percent equity to the lenders. Offers from RIL and ACRE competed with Welspun Group’s EiGo Textiles Pvt Ltd. Two other companies GHCL Ltd and Himatsingka Ventures Pvt Ltd had also submitted bids to buy it.

These luxury brands buy clothes from Syntex

Syntex Industries supplies clothing to luxury fashion brands like Armani, Hugo Boss, Diesel and Burberry. Syntex owes a total of Rs 7,534.60 crore to 27 lenders. Ares SSG Capital has a major stake in the syntax related to the fabric business. It is worth noting that in the year 2017, Sintex Plastics Technology was separated from Sintex Industries. Sintex Plastics Technology manufactures water storage tanks.

Stock price will be zero soon

Before the close of trading today, a 5 percent lower circuit was hit on the stock of Sintex Industries on Monday and it closed at Rs 7.80. Nitin Kamat, founder and CEO of brokerage company Zerodha, also cautioned investors who are still buying Syntex shares. After the news of Reliance buying Syntex, many investors started thinking that now its price will start increasing. However, the value of the stock is going to be zero in the coming days.