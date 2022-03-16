Mukesh Ambani the only Indian in the list of world’s top 10 Billionaires | Adani’s wealth increased the most last year | Mukesh Ambani the only Indian in the list of world’s top 10 billionaires, Adani’s wealth increased the most last year

Hindi News

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian to feature in the 2022 Hurun Rich List of the world’s top 10 billionaires. The list has been compiled by research platform Hurun along with real estate group M3M. At the same time, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, has increased the most in the last one year.

Adani’s highest assets increased

According to the list, Adani’s assets increased by $ 49 billion (about Rs 3.7 lakh crore) in the last one year. Adani added Rs 6,000 crore every week in a year. Following the listing of renewable energy company Adani Green, Adani’s assets grew nearly five-fold to $81 billion in 2021 from $17 billion in 2020. Adani is the second richest Indian and Asian after Ambani. Ambani’s net worth is $103 billion.

Adani ranked 12th in the global list

Adani has registered a massive growth of 153% in its wealth on a year-on-year basis. He is ranked 12th in the global list of billionaires, while Ambani is ranked ninth. The top three billionaires on the list are SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk, Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault.

3 new Indians in top 100 billionaires

In the list of top 100 billionaires, three new Indians have joined. These include Serum Institute of India head Cyrus Poonawalla at 55th with a net worth of $26 billion, ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal at 60th with a net worth of $25 billion and D-Mart founder RK Damani and The family is ranked 67th with a net worth of $23 billion.

The report also said that Falguni Nair, the founder of Nykaa, has also been included in the Hurun Global Rich List 2022 with a net worth of $7.6 billion.