Mukesh Jasoos (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Mukesh Jasoos is an Indian mini web series. The series stars Poonam Dhillon, Rahul Bagga, Ruchi Malviya, Rajeshwari Sachdev. It is made under the banner of Humara Movie productions and directed by Heena Dsouza. It is the story of Mukesh Jha is a unprofessional lawyer who wants to be a detective but he does not get his luck. He lives with his wife in a slum area. Mukesh suddenly finds a detective case and gets entangled in the case as he investigates.

Title Mukesh Jasoos
Main Cast Poonam Dhillon
Rahul Bagga
Ruchi malviya
Rajeshwari Sachdev
Genre Crime, Thriller, Comedy
Director Heena Dsouza
Producer Preety Ali
Pallavi rohatgi
Story and Screenplay Sajal Kumar
Junaid Khalifa
Editor Ganesh Sapkal
DoP Ershad Shaikh
Music Director Shezan Shaikh
Sound Designer Dhiman Karmakar
Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra
Production House Humara Movie

Cast

