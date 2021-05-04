Mukesh Jasoos (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Mukesh Jasoos (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More
Mukesh Jasoos is an Indian mini web series. The series stars Poonam Dhillon, Rahul Bagga, Ruchi Malviya, Rajeshwari Sachdev. It is made under the banner of Humara Movie productions and directed by Heena Dsouza. It is the story of Mukesh Jha is a unprofessional lawyer who wants to be a detective but he does not get his luck. He lives with his wife in a slum area. Mukesh suddenly finds a detective case and gets entangled in the case as he investigates.
|Title
|Mukesh Jasoos
|Main Cast
|Poonam Dhillon
Rahul Bagga
Ruchi malviya
Rajeshwari Sachdev
|Genre
|Crime, Thriller, Comedy
|Director
|Heena Dsouza
|Producer
|Preety Ali
Pallavi rohatgi
|Story and Screenplay
|Sajal Kumar
Junaid Khalifa
|Editor
|Ganesh Sapkal
|DoP
|Ershad Shaikh
|Music Director
|Shezan Shaikh
|Sound Designer
|Dhiman Karmakar
|Casting Director
|Mukesh Chhabra
|Production House
|Humara Movie