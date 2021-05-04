Mukesh Jasoos (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Mukesh Jasoos (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

Mukesh Jasoos is an Indian mini web series. The series stars Poonam Dhillon, Rahul Bagga, Ruchi Malviya, Rajeshwari Sachdev. It is made under the banner of Humara Movie productions and directed by Heena Dsouza. It is the story of Mukesh Jha is a unprofessional lawyer who wants to be a detective but he does not get his luck. He lives with his wife in a slum area. Mukesh suddenly finds a detective case and gets entangled in the case as he investigates.

Title Mukesh Jasoos Main Cast Poonam Dhillon

Rahul Bagga

Ruchi malviya

Rajeshwari Sachdev Genre Crime, Thriller, Comedy Director Heena Dsouza Producer Preety Ali

Pallavi rohatgi Story and Screenplay Sajal Kumar

Junaid Khalifa Editor Ganesh Sapkal DoP Ershad Shaikh Music Director Shezan Shaikh Sound Designer Dhiman Karmakar Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Production House Humara Movie

Cast

