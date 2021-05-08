Mukesh Jasoos Movie Released On Disney Plus Hotstar, Review, Cast, Storyline, IMDB Ratings

Another most-awaited and the anticipating movie has been released on the platform to entertain the viewers. yes, we are talking about the recently released movie title Mukesh Jasoos which was scheduled to be released on 7 May 2021 on the digital platform Disney Plus Hotstar. It is a Hindi language comedy-drama movie. Disney Plus Hotstar is one of the most established and entertaining digital platforms which mainly introduced new and interesting movies and web series. The platform has millions of users. Through this article, we gonna tell our viewers about this movie, they will get all the needed information on this page.

Mukesh Jasoos Movie Released On Disney Plus Hotstar

The movie is directed by Heena DSouza and Digant Vyas. The movie is produced by Preety Ali, Raghvan Bhardwaj, Vinay Mishra, and Pallavi Rohtagi. Abhishek Gautam is the executive producer of the film. The cinematography and editing by Ershad Sheikh and Ganesh Sapkal respectively. The music is composed by Shezan Shaikh. The movie starring Rahul Bagga, Poonam Dhillon, Ruchi Malviya, and others. The movie has many senior actors who have worked in various films. In the movie, we will get a chance to see many brilliant actors on a single screen.

Star cast names of “Mukesh Jasoos”

Rahul Bagga

Poonam Dhillon

Ruchi malviya

Rajeshwari Sachdev

Paritosh Tripathi

Mukesh Jasoos Review & Storyline

Talking about its plot, the movie revolves around a man whose name is Mukesh. He is a loser who gets failed to complete his law study and then he decides to become Jasoos. Everyone tells her that he can’t become a detective but he didn’t listen to anyone and starts working as a detective. His unique and funny style of investigating any case will help him to solve the problems. The movie is loaded with lots of funny and comedy scenes which will give you rib-tickling laughter. Apart from this, Poonam Dhillon is playing the role, all her fans are really excited to see her again on the television screen.

The makers of the movie have released the trailer on April 29, 2021, on the official YouTube channel of Disney Plus Hotstar. The trailer has collected 5.4K views and liked by 177 people. The viewers are really exciting to watch the whole movie. The makers are also curiously waiting to see the reactions of the video. The web series is streaming on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. If you haven’t watched the movie then quickly go and watch the movie. You can watch the movie after purchasing the subscription to the app.