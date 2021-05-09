Mukesh Jasoos Movie Released On Disney Plus Hotstar

Another much awaited and anticipated film has been released on stage to entertain the audience. Yes, we are talking about the recently released movie title Mukesh Jasoosi which was to be released on 7 May 2021 on the digital platform Disney Plus Hotstar. It is a Hindi-language comedy-drama film. Disney Plus Hotstar is one of the most established and entertaining digital platforms that has primarily introduced new and interesting movies and web series. The platform has millions of users. Through this article, we are going to tell our audience about this film, they will get all the necessary information on this page.

Mukesh detective movie released on Disney Plus Hotstar

The film is directed by Hina D’Souza and Digant Vyas. The film is produced by Preeti Ali, Raghavan Bhardwaj, Vinay Mishra and Pallavi Rohatgi. Abhishek Gautam is the executive producer of the film. Cinematography and editing have been done by Irshad Sheikh and Ganesh Sapkal respectively. The music is composed by Shazan Sheikh. The film starring Rahul Bagga, Poonam Dhillon, Ruchi Malviya and others. The film has several senior actors who have worked in various films. In the film, we will get to see many brilliant actors on the same screen.

Star Cast of “Mukesh Jasoosi”

Rahul Bagga

Poonam Dhillon

Ruchi malviya

Rajeshwari Sachdev

Paritosh Tripathi

Mukesh detective review and story

Talking about its plot, the film revolves around a person whose name is Mukesh. He is a loser who fails to complete his law studies and then he decides to become Jaso. Everyone tells him that he cannot be a detective, but he does not listen to anyone and starts working as a detective. His unique and witty style of investigating any case will help him solve problems. The film is packed with a lot of fun and comedy scenes that will give you rib-tickling laughter. Apart from this, Poonam Dhillon is playing the role, all his fans are excited to see him again on the television screen.

The makers of the film released the trailer on the official YouTube channel of Disney Plus Hotstar on April 29, 2021. The trailer has been viewed 5.47 times and liked by 177 people. The audience is really exciting to watch the entire film. The makers are also eagerly waiting to see the video’s reaction. The web series is streaming on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. If you have not seen the film, go quickly and watch the film. You can watch a movie after purchasing a subscription to the app.