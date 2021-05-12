ENTERTAINMENT

Mukesh Khanna Rubbished his Death Rumors

Telly Updates

While the world struggles with a pandemic, there are some who are still busy spreading rumors. Many death hoax are being spread like wild fire. Celebrity death hoaxes are very recurrent and only a few days ago we heard the rumors that Bollywood singer Lucky Ali has passed away. The rumor was later clarified. Now in another rumor we heard that actor Mukesh Khanna has passed away.

Now a video of him stating that he is fine has also made his way to the internet. He shared that he doesn’t know from where the rumours of his demise came from. He shared that he does not know who sparked these rumours either. It was just three weeks ago that Mukesh Khanna’s Elder Brother Satish died of heart attack. To ABP News, the actor spoke about his brother’s demise and stated, “My elder brother Satish had tested positive for Coronavirus. He was under home-quarantine and taking medicines as a precaution given by the doctor. On April 8, his corona report had come negative. But on Saturday afternoon, he was feeling very weak and suddenly had a heart attack. He passed away on his eldest son’s lap.”

