Mukhyamantri Balak Balika Protsahan Yojana 2021: Online application, eligibility and benefits

Bihar Chief Minister Bal Balika Protsahan Yojana | Mukhyamantri Balak / Balika Protsahan Yojana Online Apply | Bihar Boys Girls (10th Pass) Incentive Scheme Application Form

Chief Minister Child Girl Incentive Scheme Has been started by the Government of Bihar to provide incentives to the boys and girls who have secured first position in the 10th exam in the year 2019. Under this scheme, all the girl students who have passed 10 board exams in the year 2019 with 1 division (Passed 10 board exams in the year 2019 with 1 division) in the year 2019 will get Rs. 10,000 from the state government. An incentive amount of Rs 10,000 will be provided. Boys and girls of all the castes of the 1st division are given this Mukhyamantri Balak / Balika Protsahan Yojana 2021 Benefit of

Mukhyamantri Balak / Balika Protsahan Yojana 2021

Under this scheme only incentive amount of Rs 8000 will be provided by the government to the students belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled castes who pass through 2 divisions. this Bihar Mukhyamantri Balak / Balika Protsahan Yojana 2021 Under it, it is compulsory for all the students to pass 10th in the year 2019 and the students are unmarried (Passing 10th and compulsory for unmarried students in the year 2019) only then you will be able to apply under this scheme. To avail this scheme, the annual income of the applicant’s family should be Rs. 1.5 lakhs (The annual income of the family should be Rs. 1.5 lakhs.).

Bihar Boys / Girls Incentive Scheme 2021 Online Application

Interested beneficiaries of the state Chief Minister Child Girl Incentive Scheme 2021 If you want to apply to take advantage of this, then you can apply online on the official website of E Kalyan Bihar and can avail this scheme. Students will have to apply only online. Student students have to submit any documents or applications in the school Is not required and the applicant has to declare his unmarried only in the application. Bihar Boys / Girls Promotion Scheme 2021 Under this, the beneficiaries should have a bank account and the bank account should be linked to the Aadhaar card. We have given below the procedure for applying under this scheme, you should read it by Step by Stap.

Key point of Mukhyamantri Balak / Balika Protsahan Yojana 2021

Name of scheme Chief Minister Child / Girl Child Promotion Scheme Started by By the government of Bihar Beneficiary Boys / Girls 10th pass of the state an objective Providing the protest amount to the students of the state The department E Welfare Department Bihar Official website http://edudbt.bih.nic.in/

Objective of Mukhyamantri Balak Balika (10th Pass) Incentive Scheme 2021

Under this scheme, students will not have to travel to schools nor will they face any problems to apply. Now boys and girls can apply online. Bihar Boys / Girls Promotion Scheme 2021 Under the government to provide incentives of Rs.10,000 / – to the boys and girls who have passed from 1st division in the 10th board examination in the form of financial assistance and encouragement of education. One can apply for the scheme.

Benefits of Balak / Balika Protsahan Yojana

The benefit of this scheme will be provided to the boys and girls of the state.

Chief Minister Child Girl Incentive Scheme Under the state government, the boys and girls of Bihar state were given incentive of Rs. 10,000 by the state government to all the girl students who have passed the board examination of class 10 from 1 division in the year 2019 by the Bihar government. Will go.

Under this scheme, it is compulsory for all student students to pass 10th in the year 2019 and unmarried students.

The boys and girls of the state should be unmarried.

Mukhyamantri Balak / Balika (10Th Pass) Incentive Scheme 2021 Documents of (Eligibility)

Applicants / applicants should be permanent residents of the state of Bihar.

The annual income of the applicant / applicant’s family should be Rs 1.5 lakh or less.

Boys / girls should pass the 1st or 2nd division in the 10th board examination in the year 2019.

Aadhar card

identity card

caste certificate

income certificate

10th V Result / Registration Card

mobile number

Bank account passbook

Passport size photo

How to apply in Chief Minister Balika Balika Protsahan Yojana 2021?

Interested beneficiaries of the state of Bihar Mukhyamantri Balak / Balika (10Th Pass) Incentive Scheme 2021 If you want to apply under, follow the method given below and avail the benefit of the scheme.

First step

First of all, the plan of the applicant official website will go on . After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

After clicking on the option, the front page will open in front of you. On this page, you have to check your name name at the bottom to check your name. Verify Name and Account Details You will have to click on this option.

After clicking on the option, a new link will open in front of you.

In which you have to select your district and college. Then you have to click on the view button. After this, on the next page, the list of students who have passed from 1st division in the year 2019 will come.

second step

After that you have to go back to the seconds page. On this page you Click to apply Have to click on the option of After clicking, the application form will come in front of you.

In this, you have to fill your registration number, date of birth, and the number you have got in 10th. And then the code has to be filled. After filling all the information, you have to click on the login button.

After clicking on the login button, you will get to the login ID. After this you have to click on bank details. After clicking, a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to fill all the information like name, father’s name, mother’s name, registration number, bank account number, Aadhaar number, ifsc code.

After filling the information, you have to click on the save button and click go to home. Then you have to click on the option of finalize Application.

After this, the front page will open in front of you. On this page, you will have to check the checkmark and then click on the submit button. In this way your application will be done.

Application Of Event how See?

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the scheme. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page, 3 options will appear in front of you. Out of these 3 options, you will find the bottom “ Apply for Chief Minister’s Boys / Girls 10th Pass Incentive Scheme “ Have to click on the option of.

Have to click on the option of. After clicking on this option, the next page will open in front of you. On this page, you will see a section of Important Link from this section. Click here to see the application status A link to will appear.

You have to click on this link. After clicking on the link, the next page will open in front of you. On this page, you have to fill the registration number to see the application status.

After this you have to click on the search button. After this, the status of the application will appear in front of you.

Procedure for verifying name and account details

After this, you have to choose your district and college.

As soon as you select your district donor college, the list will open in front of you.

You can verify your name and account details from this list.

District Voice Total Rejected List Viewing Procedure

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to choose your district and college.

After that you have to click on the button of view.

As soon as you click on the view button, the list of Distic Wise Rejected Student List will open in front of you.

Process to view distic wise total summary list

After this, you have to choose your district and college.

Now you have to click on the button of view.

The Distic Wise Total Summary List will be on your computer screen.

Category-wise Total Summary List Viewing Process

After this, you have to select your category.

As soon as you select, you will have a category wise total summary list.

