Multibagger stock, Share Market Tips, Investors became millionaire by investing in Shanti Educational Initiatives shares, 10x returns in just 3 months, know what the company does Return

Know what was the result in the third quarter
Market value of Rs 1,267.3 crore
The smallcap company has seen excellent growth this year with a market value of Rs 1,267.3 crore, despite losses in two of the three quarters of the current financial year 2021-22. The stock price has steadily increased due to the huge demand for the stock. So far this year, its counterpart company Zee Learn has given a negative return of 23 percent. On the other hand, CL Educate, Career Point, VJTF Eduservices, Virtual Global, Global Education and MT Educare Tree House Education and Accessories performed well.
was established in 2009
Shanti Educational Initiatives, a subsidiary of Ahmedabad-based Chiripal Group, was established in 2009. It focuses on providing educational support services to preschools and K-12 premium category preschools in India. K-12 education refers to the education imparted in the primary and secondary periods of schooling from Kindergarten to Class 12th.
Share jumped today
On Tuesday, at 11:00 am, the share of Shanti Educational Initiatives was seen trading at Rs 956.7 with a gain of 5 per cent or Rs 45.55 per share. The stock’s 52-week high is Rs 956.7 and 52-week low is Rs 83.05 on BSE.
Are you new to the stock market? Take your first steps with ‘Street Investment Journal’, India’s number one investment magazine broker since 1986. Click here for more information on this.
(Disclaimer: This above is third party content and TIL hereby disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. TIL does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the above content or its accuracy nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever. The content does not constitute any investment advice or solicitation of any kind. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision and take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated and verified.)
A film was made on Kashmiri Pandits, but what did they get in the budget there?