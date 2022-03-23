Multibagger stock, Share Market Tips, Investors became millionaire by investing in Shanti Educational Initiatives shares, 10x returns in just 3 months, know what the company does Return

Multibagger Stock: This smallcap plastic films company gave 1,987.57% return in one year, do you have it!

Shanti Educational Initiatives Company has given bumper returns to investors this year. This company provides services related to education. The company has given 958.2 per cent returns to investors in the last three months. The company’s share price on December 8, 2021 was Rs 90.1 and since then it has increased the wealth of investors more than 10 times. Despite losses in two out of the three quarters of the current financial year 2021-22, this smallcap stock with a market value of Rs 1540.29 crore has seen a spectacular rise this year.The company has recently released its results for the third quarter of the current financial year. The company’s revenue in the third quarter grew by 463.13 per cent to Rs 1.01 crore, an increase of Rs 0.18 crore from the same period a year ago. The company’s top line has grown by 25.22% sequentially. The company’s PBIDT (Ex OI) was recorded at Rs -0.47 crore, which is 40.13 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis. Also, the comparable margin was recorded at -46.94%, which is 39,440 basis points higher on a year-on-year basis. The profit after tax (PAT) of the company has been registered at -0.63 crores. This is 47.39% higher than Rs-1.19 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. In the third quarter of the current financial year, the company’s PAT margin has increased to -62.32 percent from -667.04 percent a year ago.The smallcap company has seen excellent growth this year with a market value of Rs 1,267.3 crore, despite losses in two of the three quarters of the current financial year 2021-22. The stock price has steadily increased due to the huge demand for the stock. So far this year, its counterpart company Zee Learn has given a negative return of 23 percent. On the other hand, CL Educate, Career Point, VJTF Eduservices, Virtual Global, Global Education and MT Educare Tree House Education and Accessories performed well.Shanti Educational Initiatives, a subsidiary of Ahmedabad-based Chiripal Group, was established in 2009. It focuses on providing educational support services to preschools and K-12 premium category preschools in India. K-12 education refers to the education imparted in the primary and secondary periods of schooling from Kindergarten to Class 12th.On Tuesday, at 11:00 am, the share of Shanti Educational Initiatives was seen trading at Rs 956.7 with a gain of 5 per cent or Rs 45.55 per share. The stock’s 52-week high is Rs 956.7 and 52-week low is Rs 83.05 on BSE.

(Disclaimer: This above is third party content and TIL hereby disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. TIL does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the above content or its accuracy nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever. The content does not constitute any investment advice or solicitation of any kind. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision and take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated and verified.)