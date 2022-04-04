Multiple cases of COVID affect Sunday shows at Star Académie

even if they are cut off from the outside world, candidates of star Academy Are not immune to COVID-19: Two of them will be absent from the show on Sunday evening as they have contracted the virus, eloi, which is still kept in eradication.

Eloi Cummings, from Magdalen Island, is one of three candidates at risk this week. Normally, he would give his best performance on the stage of the MELS studio, where the gala is shot, but he would have to give it live from the academy, exceptionally.