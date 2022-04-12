Multiple people shot at NYC train station, equipment found without torn

Mayor’s spokesman Fabian Levy said several smoking devices were found at the scene, which confirmed the initial shooting injury count.

Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer for WNYC-FM, told her news site Gothamist that she was riding the train when passengers in the car behind her began banging on the door between them.

“There was a very loud noise and there was smoke in the other car,” he said. “And people were trying to get in and they couldn’t, they were banging on the door to get into our car.”

US President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland were informed of the incident, as was New York Governor Kathy Hochul. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, was briefed at the mayor’s residence.

incident…