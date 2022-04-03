‘Multiple shooter’ mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., kills 6, police say

The city’s police chief said six people were killed before dawn in Sacramento and several shooters opened fire between crowds at bars and nightclubs for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city. .

Police Chief Cathy Lester told reporters that three women and three men were among those killed.

Sergeant Police Department spokesman Zach Eaton said investigators believed there were at least two shooters.

The suspects were still absconding and officers said they had found a stolen gun and were reviewing video footage posted on social media that showed what appeared to be an altercation before the shootings began.

Detectives were trying to determine the sequence of events prior to the shooting. Eaton said they “don’t know…