MultiTech Awarded 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award – Yahoo Finance

MultiTech’s CBRS-Compatible MultiConnect microCell for Distance Learning Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, named MultiConnect® microCell USB plug-and-play CBRS modem for OnGo networks as a 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winner.

OnGo cellular technology in the CBRS band enables distance learning for students who otherwise might be disconnected from critical education resources. The MultiConnect microCell USB plug-and-play CBRS modem for OnGo networks offers a simple, low-cost one-to-one connectivity solution for a notebook or Chromebook to dedicated private networks, neutral host networks, and fixed wireless networks; FCC Part 15 and Part 96 authorized end-user device for LTE band 48 and CBRS OnGo Networks; and approved interoperability with CBRS base stations and access points. MultiTech also offers CBRS devices to support in-home Wi-Fi networking and mobile hot spots to provide school systems with one-to-many student deployment models for their OnGo CBRS education connectivity.

“Many school systems are looking to use CBRS spectrum to deploy a Private LTE OnGo network as a way of extending and improving reliable internet service to students in their homes, while containing costs and protecting students from unwanted content or potential security issues,” said MultiTech Vice President of Strategic Development, Daniel Quant. “This award is particularly special as it highlights our commitment to students and teachers during this challenging time.”

The Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards recognizes hardware, software, devices/peripherals, applications and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of challenges caused by Pandemics.

Story continues

“MultiTech has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of their tech solutions contributing to managing and overcoming pandemic outbreaks,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to more innovation from MultiTech and their continued effort toward improving the future of the current challenges faced by the most recent Pandemic.”

The 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winners will be featured on Pandemic Tech News online and TMCnet.

About MultiTech

MultiTech makes work and life better by leveraging sensor and connectivity technology to bring systems and processes into the future and drive new revenue streams and efficiencies. Our extensive portfolio of technologies, paired with design, integration and manufacturing expertise, result in unparalleled performance, simplicity and user experience. We have a passion for service that drives us to meet and exceed expectations with outstanding service and support throughout the lifecycle of your solution. We never stop looking for novel ways to solve problems with technology, which is how we continue to deliver industry firsts for us and for our customers.

MultiTech Press Contact:

Jennifer Costello

781-715-4870 Email: [email protected]

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet. For more information about TMC, visit https://www.tmcnet.com/

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly; Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170 mailto:[email protected]

Media Contact

Jennifer Costello, MultiTech, 7817154870, [email protected]

SOURCE MultiTech