Mum bags £50k ‘long overdue’ product at Dragons’ Den after daughter’s heartbreaking question

Two mothers have received a life-changing investment in their business, all fueled by the curiosity of one of their daughters.

Best friends Natalie Duval and Alison Burton appeared at Dragon’s Den on Thursday (April 7), and won over two dragons.

The business-minded mother of two, hailing from Croydon, was demanding £50,000 in exchange for March Moose, 15 percent of her business.

Their unique business, which sells a variety of Christmas decorations, is now the leading brand for color decorations in the UK.

Pitching on the show, Natalie explained how her and Alison’s brand came to be.

She said: “In 2018, hanging Christmas decorations on our tree, my seven-year-old daughter asked me ‘Mommy, can there be Christmas fairies…