Mumaith Khan Vs Annie Master Tonight







The quite familiar dance reality show Dancee+ Telugu has started and telecasting on Star Maa Channel. Weekly the show is liberating us phenomenal performances which make our day, and reduce our the stress of the entire day. Because in the show all contestants are fabulous and they always live up to the expectations of the audience. From the start, the show is maintaining the consistency of it, through which it got the space on the top TRP list. So get to know more regarding the upcoming episode, check the details below along with the recent eviction.

In the upcoming episode of it, you will watch that all contestants are ready to execute their overwhelming performances. But the most attractive part is Mumaith Khan and Annie Master’s argument on the dance performance. Because both have different perceptions towards dance and judgment as well. Hence their argument takes place in the show, where Annie Master replies to Mumaith Khan’s remark by saying that with all due respect she should pass the remark.

Then Mumaith Khan replies that there is no need to accept her perception because it’s her wish and she will do it. The main reason behind their argument is the coordinator issue, but they did not even know that it will take such a different angle. Mumaith Khan says that she does not have a right to say anything for her, and says that it’s better if she minds her business and does not poke her nose. Because that would be much better literally the atmosphere gets hot.

As everyone knows that Dancee+ is a Telugu language dance competition show, and premiered it took the place on 27th December 2020. 12 contestants are selected by the judges by the audition round, and this time extraordinary talent arrived on the stage. Which never makes you feel bored. All contestants are divided into 6 teams, all contestants are doing their best and try to maintain the reputation of the show. Total 6 contestants are evicted from the show and 7 contestants are going ahead in the show.

The show is most popular in the South Side and uncounted people always stream it, and if they miss to catch it so they can watch it on the OTT platform. Because sometimes a few circumstances happen through which they can miss it, so the makers have set the alternate where everyone can watch it anytime anywhere.