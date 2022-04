Mumbai City FC become the first Indian club to win in Asian Champions League

Mumbai City FC scripted history on Monday night when they beat Iraqi Air Force Club 2-1 in a Group B tie at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With the win, Mumbai City FC became the first-ever Indian Club to win an Asian Champions League match. Rahul Bheke, a local Mumbai lad, sweetened the night by scoring the winner.

The three-time AFC Cup champions' Hammadi Ahmed scored first in the 59th minute before Diego Mauricio (70β€² pen) converted from the spot and Rahul Bheke's header in the 75th minute did the job. Additional six minutes were added,…