Mumbai City FC become the first Indian club to win in Asian Champions League

Mumbai City FC scripted history on Monday night when they beat Iraqi Air Force Club 2-1 in a Group B tie at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With the win, Mumbai City FC became the first-ever Indian Club to win an Asian Champions League match. Rahul Bheke, a local Mumbai lad, sweetened the night by scoring the winner.

The three-time AFC Cup champions’ Hammadi Ahmed scored first in the 59th minute before Diego Mauricio (70′ pen) converted from the spot and Rahul Bheke’s header in the 75th minute did the job. 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗦𝗨𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗙𝗘𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗚 🤩💙#AFCvMUM #IslandersInAsia #ACL2022 #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/vqqQchVsbb — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) April 11, 2022 Additional six minutes were added,…