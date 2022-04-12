Mumbai City FC create history, beat Iraq’s Air Force Club to become first Indian side to win AFC Champions League match | Football News

Mumbai City FC created history by becoming the first Indian team to win an AFC Champions League match. Des Buckinham’s side came back from 0-1 down to beat Air Force Club of Iraq 2-1 in a Group B encounter. The win means Mumbai City move level on three points with Air Force Club and are three adrift of Saudi Arabia’s Al Shabab, who picked up their second win in a row with a 3-0 victory over Al Jazira of the United Arab Emirates.

The 2020-21 ISL (Indian Super League) champions did not get off to the best of starts in the AFC Champions League as they lost their opening encounter to Saudi Arabia’s Al Shabab but they made a roaring comeback against Iraq’s Air Force Club on Monday.