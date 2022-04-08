Mumbai City vs Al Shabab LIVE Streaming- When and Where to Watch

Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City are all set to make their debut in the AFC Champions League in a Group B clash against Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The match will be hosted at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh from 10:45 PM IST onwards. The former ISL champions have never played against the Saudi Arabia-based team and both sides will look to make a mark in the prestigious continental competition.

After an unceremonious end to their ISL campaign, coach Des Buckingham’s side regrouped and resumed their preparations for the AFC Champions League last month in Abu Dhabi, UAE. As a part of the preparations, Mumbai City played a couple of friendlies against Al Ain FC and Al Hilal United FC,…