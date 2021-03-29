Mumbai Saga full movie download available on Tamilrockers and other piracy sites

Starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Kajal Agarwal, Mumbai Saga is one of the highly anticipated Bollywood films of 2021.

Released on March 18, 2021, the crime drama directed by Sanjay Gupta has received positive reviews from audiences and critics.

Unfortunately, Mumbai Saga has fallen victim to online piracy. Tamil rockers and several other piracy sites have leaked Mumbai Saga online in HD.

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi starrer crime drama film Mumbai Saga finally hits theaters today. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film was expected to get a proper opening at the box office, but it didn’t. The film has received positive reviews from audiences and film critics. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​said Mumbai Saga is an ‘Action-packed entertainer with powerful dialogues’. He added that the “First hour razor-sharp, second half good… Mass entertainer!” Sadly, Mumbai Saga has become the latest victim of online piracy. M.ovie piracy websites Filmyzilla, Movierulz and Tamilrockers leaked the full Mumbai Saga movie online within hours of the cinema release.

The full movie can be downloaded for free on many movie piracy websites. Not only piracy sites but also several Telegram channels leaked the full movie for free. The leak is a major setback for the filmmakers and exhibitors as it affects the till numbers.

As the industry struggles to get audiences to theaters, these piracy websites have become a major problem for the industry. The entertainment industry has already suffered massive losses in the past 12 months and these illegal leaks are only making things worse.

Details of the movie Mumbai Saga

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the film portrays the transformation from Bombay to Mumbai. The film shows the changing faces of the people of Mumbai by closing factories to make shopping malls and tall buildings. John Abraham plays Amartya Rao, a gangster on the streets of Mumbai to rule the city. Emraan Hashmi plays Inspector Vijay Savarkar whose goal is to end crime in the city and destroy Abraham.

Like Sanjay Gupta’s previous films, Mumbai Saga is full of paisa vasool moments, heavy desi dialogues and action-packed entertainment. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Agarwal, Mahesh Majrekar and Rohit Roy.

Piracy websites back to work

This isn’t the first time piracy websites have leaked a new movie on the day of its release. It has become a habit for piracy websites and Telegram channels. Before Mumbai SagaIn 2021, these piracy websites leaked several major movies, such as Roohi, Master, Krack, The Girl on the Train, and Drishyam 2.

Disclaimer

Piracy of original content is a criminal offense under copyright law. We are strongly against piracy. We do not support or promote torrent / piracy websites. We remind you again and again that downloading / streaming movies from piracy websites can get you in big trouble. We strongly recommend that you stay away from pirated sites. There is always an option from legal sites such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to watch the movies.

Although strict measures have been taken against piracy sites, they appear with a new domain every time the cyber teams block the existing domains and URLs. When the original sites are blocked they come up with mirror sites and they have been doing that for years.