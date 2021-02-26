Mumbai Saga Hindi Movie (2021) | Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Release date

Mumbai Saga is an upcoming Hindi film written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. The action thriller was jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir under the White Leather Films and T-Series banner. The Mumbai Saga film features an ensemble cast that includes John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie shroff, Sunil Shetty, Great strategy, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amol Gupte. The film hit the screens on 19 March 2021.
Click here to know Upcoming bollywood movies
|The director
|Sanjay Gupta
|the creator
|Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangita Ahir
|The script
|Sanjay Gupta
|The style
|Action crime thriller
|story
|Sanjay Gupta
|Enacted
|John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty
|music
|Tanishk bagchi
Mithoon
Sachet-parampara
Score:
Sandeep Shirodkar
|The cinematographer
|Ayanka Bose
|Editor
|Sanjay Sankla
|Construction organization
|White Leather Films and T-Series
|Release date
|19 March 2021
|Language: Hindi
|Hindi
Mumbai Saga Movie Cast
Mumbai saga movie trailer
Watch the official trailer video of Mumbai Saga,
Mumbai saga hindi movie songs
Mumbai Saga First Look
for more information Hindi movie news, click here.