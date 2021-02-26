ENTERTAINMENT

Mumbai Saga Hindi Movie (2021) | Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Release date

Mumbai Saga is an upcoming Hindi film written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. The action thriller was jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir under the White Leather Films and T-Series banner. The Mumbai Saga film features an ensemble cast that includes John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie shroff, Sunil Shetty, Great strategy, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amol Gupte. The film hit the screens on 19 March 2021.

The director Sanjay Gupta
the creator Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangita Ahir
The script Sanjay Gupta
The style Action crime thriller
story Sanjay Gupta
Enacted John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty
music Tanishk bagchi
Mithoon
Sachet-parampara
Score:
Sandeep Shirodkar
The cinematographer Ayanka Bose
Editor Sanjay Sankla
Construction organization White Leather Films and T-Series
Release date 19 March 2021
Language: Hindi Hindi

Mumbai Saga Movie Cast

Mumbai saga movie trailer

Watch the official trailer video of Mumbai Saga,

Mumbai saga hindi movie songs

Mumbai Saga First Look

for more information Hindi movie news, click here.

