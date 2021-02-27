Mumbai Saga Movie Budget, Trailer, Release Date »FilmyOne.com

Mumbai Saga Movie Budget, Trailer, Release Date: Mumbai Saga is an upcoming Indian action thriller Bollywood Hindi film directed by Sanjay Gupta. So people read the entire message and know the budget Mumbai Saga Movie.

Name Mumbai saga country India The director Sanjay Gupta Budget 150 crores The style language Hindi

Mumbai saga movie budget

The producer of this film T-series, White Feather Films, has proposed a budget of about 150 crores. Bollywood superstars John Abraham, Sunil Shetty, Emraan Hashmi and Kajal Aggarwal will star in the film.

Mumbai saga movie trailer

Release Date Mumbai Saga Movie

The film will premiere in Indian theaters on March 19, 2021.