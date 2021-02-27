Mumbai Saga Movie Budget, Trailer, Release Date »FilmyOne.com

Mumbai Saga Movie Budget, Trailer, Release Date: Mumbai Saga is an upcoming Indian action thriller Bollywood Hindi film directed by Sanjay Gupta. So people read the entire message and know the budget Mumbai Saga Movie.
|Name
|Mumbai saga
|country
|India
|The director
|Sanjay Gupta
|Budget
|150 crores
|The style
|language
|Hindi
Mumbai saga movie budget
The producer of this film T-series, White Feather Films, has proposed a budget of about 150 crores. Bollywood superstars John Abraham, Sunil Shetty, Emraan Hashmi and Kajal Aggarwal will star in the film.
Mumbai saga movie trailer
Release Date Mumbai Saga Movie
The film will premiere in Indian theaters on March 19, 2021.