ENTERTAINMENT

Mumbai Saga Movie Budget, Trailer, Release Date »FilmyOne.com

Posted on

Mumbai Saga Movie Budget, Trailer, Release Date: Mumbai Saga is an upcoming Indian action thriller Bollywood Hindi film directed by Sanjay Gupta. So people read the entire message and know the budget Mumbai Saga Movie.

Name Mumbai saga
country India
The director Sanjay Gupta
Budget 150 crores
The style
language Hindi

Mumbai saga movie budget

The producer of this film T-series, White Feather Films, has proposed a budget of about 150 crores. Bollywood superstars John Abraham, Sunil Shetty, Emraan Hashmi and Kajal Aggarwal will star in the film.

Read: Mumbai Saga Movie TheMiracleTech Release Date and Digital Rights

Mumbai saga movie trailer

Release Date Mumbai Saga Movie

The film will premiere in Indian theaters on March 19, 2021.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
914
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
840
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
734
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
697
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
691
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
670
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });