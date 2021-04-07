Mumbaikar Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, Review, and Where to watch

Mumbaikar is an upcoming Indian Hindi movie, releasing in 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala. The movie will be released in theaters only, distributed by Zee Studios and Aashirvad Cinemas. It is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film Maanagaram. The movie is directed by Santosh Sivan. Shibu Thameens and some others are the producers of the movie. Santhosh Narayanan gives the music of the movie. The film had its premiere in 2021, the Date not released yet.
An educated villager comes to Chennai to attend an interview for a job in a BPO. Regina Cassandra is the HR officer there. Sundeep Kishan is in love with Regina since college and stalks Regina, but she does not have a love interest in him.
Mumbaikar Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Mumbaikar
|Director
|Santosh Sivan
|Producer
|Shibu Thameens
|Written by/Story
|Santosh Sivan
|Screenplay
|Chandra Sekhar Yeleti
|Production Company
|V Creations
|Lead Cast
|Vikrant Massey
Vijay Sethupathi
Tanya Maniktala
Hridhu Haroon
Sanjay mishra
Ranvir Shorey
Sachin Khedekar
|Genre
|Thriller
|Music
|Prashant Pillai
|Country
|Indian
|Editor
|Dilip damodar
|Cinematography
|Santosh Sivan
|Releasing Date
|2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|Local Theaters
Mumbaikar Trailer
Trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.5 mint trailer. Editor of the trailer and movie must worked hard to give us the glimpse of this upcoming interested movie.
Where to watch Mumbaikar?
This will be a theatrical release, fans can watch the movie in nearby theaters.