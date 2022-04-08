Mums’ colorful business pitch wins Dragons’ endorsement

BBC1’s . last night’s version of Dragon’s Den Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden saw a £50,000 investment by a pair of Croydon business women after their company’s inspired use of color in decorations, cards and luxury gifts.

March Mussels produces extensive representative gifts, wrapping paper and Christmas decorations, which saw Selfridges stock their products last December.

Black mums Natalie Duvall and Alison Burton founded their company after struggling to find gifts similar to their children.

The brand is known for its Christmas decorations, including Black Angels and Santa Baubles that are handmade, paying close attention to skin tone, hair design, body shape and size.

Now, March mussels will present soon…