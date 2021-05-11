MUN VS LEI Live Score Match Scorecard Man United Vs Leicester Toss Winner & Prediction Premier League







MUN vs LEI is all on its way to complete the line up of the day. One of the most renowned and professional soccer league is coming up with its another face-off wherein Manchester United is arriving in a clash against Leicester City. Well, Manchester United is one of the strongest team in the league. It is doing solid in all of its matches. On another hand, Leicester City is in no way behind that of its current opponent. It is all set for a neck to neck competition this time. Get all the further details regarding MUN vs LEI Live Score.

The upcoming soccer battle ride has been fixed to be performed at Old Trafford Manchester. It scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM on 11 May 2021, Tuesday. Moreover, this is the 29th season of the Premier League also known as the English Professional League. Liverpool is holding the title of defending champion and even as strong as bull in the ongoing season of the league. While moving back to the following match now, both the teams are looking forward to competing against each other.

League: Premier League 2021

Teams: MUN vs LEI

Venue: Old Trafford Manchester

Date & Day: 11 May 2021, Tuesday

Timings: 10:30 PM IST

After analyzing both the competitors we came to know that Manchester United placed in the 3rd position. The team has got engaged in as many as 38 matches wherein it dominated as many as 18 matches along with 8 debacles and 12 draws. In the last 5 matches the team succeeded in 3 matches and two draws, it didn’t lose even in a single match. Now, the team is assumed to rack another victory in its kitty.

Manchester United Playing XI: D Henderson, H Maguire, E Bailly, L Shaw, A Wan-Bissaka, B Fernandes, N Matic, Fred, E Cavani, J Vardy, M Rashford, M Greenwood.

Now, if we talk about Leicester City, it is also doing wonders in the league. However, the team is a bit behind its current opponent standing in the 5th position. It played in a total of 38 matches wherein it seized 18 victories. It deprived victory of 12 matches and the rest of the 8 matches were drawn. In its last 5 matches, it only won only in one match. Now, it is heading to its next match against MUN.

Leicester City Playing XI: K Schmeichel, J Evans, W Fofana, T Castagne, J Justin, J Maddison, Y Tielemans, W Ndidi, J Vardy, H Barnes, M Albrighton.

Both the teams are all set to add another feather in their hat and determined to get success in the match. The upgiven lineups can be changed before the match starts. Both the teams have an equal winning chance.