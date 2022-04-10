Munawar Faruqui confirms on Lock Upp he has a wife and son, says ‘we have been living separately for over a year’ | Web Series

On Saturday’s episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut revealed that Munawar Faruqui is a married man and has a child. He did not share details but said that they have been living separately for more than a year and added that the matter is in court. (Also read: Lock Upp day 41 written update: Kangana talks about Hrithik ‘scandal’)

Kangana showed a picture of Munawar Faruqui and asked him if he’d want to elaborate on the pic that was going viral on social media. Kangana also asked him if it was indeed him in the picture.

The picture, doing the rounds on social media, was shown in a hazy manner on the show, In in, Munawar was seen posing with a woman and a kid. The contestants wondered if Munawar was posing with his sister. Munawar then said, “I don’t want to talk…